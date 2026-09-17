Rolling Up Our Sleeves with Dr. Elizabeth Meade and Dr. Ann Bieber | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Meade, President of Cedar Crest College, to explore how she found her way into leadership despite not seeing many women in power growing up. Elizabeth talks about the lessons she gained from figures like Gloria Steinem and why women's colleges are so important.

Then, Sandra sits down with Dr. Ann Bieber, President of Lehigh Carbon Community College, to discuss her firsthand experience with the value of education. Ann shares her belief in "hard, hard work," leading with humility, and giving back to the community.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/17/25)

