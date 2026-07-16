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HerStory: Women Who Lead

An Excitement to Be in the Room with Pam Deller and Angela Vennemann | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Pam Deller, Publisher at Lehigh Valley Style, to talk about how a career highlighting the region's people, places, and events found her. Pam looks back on the early moments that shaped the magazine today and talks about the rollercoaster of leadership.

Then, Sandra is joined by Angela Vennemann, Lehigh Valley Style's Managing Editor, to explore how her job allows her to keep a finger on the pulse of the region. Angela shares the stories that capture her, why the Valley feels like home, and advice for young women starting their careers.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/16/25)

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HerStory: Women Who Lead Pam DellerAngela VennemannLehigh Valley StyleCommunityJournalism
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
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