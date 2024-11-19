Whole-Person Care with Nate Boateng and Veronica Gonzalez | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, welcome Nate Boateng and Veronica Gonzalez of Valley Health Partners to talk about what a federally qualified health center and FWHC look-alike is and what they do.

They talk about the services Valley Health Partners offers, the idea that centers like these are formed out of specific community needs, and where they hope the organization goes from here.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/18/24)

