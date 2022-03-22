© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HealthBeat.png
HealthBEAT

The Restorative Practices of Housing with RCI's Dr. Sherri Brokopp Binder | HealthBEAT

Published March 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
HB3-21.png
Edward Meehan (left) and Dr. Sherri Brokopp Binder (right)

Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health sit down with Dr. Sherri Brokopp Binder of Ripple Community Inc. to talk about the importance of housing as a social determinant of health with restorative practices, as well as the support services that RCI provides to the Allentown community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/21/22)

Tags

HealthBEAT Dr. Sherri Brokopp BinderRipple Community Inc.HousingAffordable HousingSocial Determinants of Healthrestorative practicessupport servicesLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthAllentown
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content