HealthBEAT

'Cradle to Career' Initiatives with StriveTogether's Colin Groth | HealthBEAT

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Colin Groth, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development at StriveTogether, to talk about the importance of programs and initiatives that focus on a “cradle to career” perspective and how it ties into the social determinants of health.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)

HealthBEAT Colin GrothStriveTogethercradle to careerSocial Determinants of HealthLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Healthsocial programssocial initiatives
