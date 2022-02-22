'Cradle to Career' Initiatives with StriveTogether's Colin Groth | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Colin Groth, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development at StriveTogether, to talk about the importance of programs and initiatives that focus on a “cradle to career” perspective and how it ties into the social determinants of health.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)