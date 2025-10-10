Economic Pulse: Week of 10/10/25

Gold prices at a record high

The price of an ounce of gold reached $4,000 for the first time in history, zooming up by 50% since the beginning of this year.

This isn't just a random spike but part of a broader trend influenced by various economic factors. To comprehend the reasons behind this surge, let’s examine gold's historical relationship with the US dollar.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/10/25)

