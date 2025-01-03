© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/3/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST

Are we burdening future generations with a $35 trillion—and growing—national debt? 

The national debt has soared to $35 trillion, surpassing 120.4% of the nation's GDP. While this figure is staggering, it remains slightly below the record high of 133% reached during the second quarter of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 crisis. That emergency, significant as it was, pales in comparison to the extraordinary demands of World War II, during which the national debt never exceeded 121% of GDP.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/3/24)

Economic Pulse national debtGDPCOVID-19Economy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
