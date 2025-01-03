Economic Pulse: Week of 1/3/25

Are we burdening future generations with a $35 trillion—and growing—national debt?

The national debt has soared to $35 trillion, surpassing 120.4% of the nation's GDP. While this figure is staggering, it remains slightly below the record high of 133% reached during the second quarter of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 crisis. That emergency, significant as it was, pales in comparison to the extraordinary demands of World War II, during which the national debt never exceeded 121% of GDP.

(Original air-date: 1/3/24)