Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/13/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 16, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT

Payroll employment in the Valley is at a record high.

Payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley has exceeded 400,000 since May of this year, levelling at 401,000 by July, an increase of 2.3% over the last 12 months, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The unemployment rate, except for one month, has remained below 4% over the last two years, which means we were in full employment for the past 24 months.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 9/13/24)

Economic Pulse Employmentpayroll jobsLehigh ValleyDepartment of Labor & Industry
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
