Economic Pulse: Week of 9/13/24

Payroll employment in the Valley is at a record high.

Payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley has exceeded 400,000 since May of this year, levelling at 401,000 by July, an increase of 2.3% over the last 12 months, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The unemployment rate, except for one month, has remained below 4% over the last two years, which means we were in full employment for the past 24 months.

(Original air-date: 9/13/24)