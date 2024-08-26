© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/23/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 26, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment is in a shallow down-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) dropped sharply as inflation rose in 2022. As inflation dropped from its exceptionally high rates by the end of 2023, the rate of decline of the index moderated significantly. And as inflation started to return close to normal this year, the index ran almost flat in 2024. The July index is in a statistical tie with its previous four observations; however, longer-term data shows a shallow downward trend.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/23/24)

Economic Pulse Business Sentiment IndexLehigh ValleyInflationEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
