Economic Pulse: Week of 8/23/24

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment is in a shallow down-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) dropped sharply as inflation rose in 2022. As inflation dropped from its exceptionally high rates by the end of 2023, the rate of decline of the index moderated significantly. And as inflation started to return close to normal this year, the index ran almost flat in 2024. The July index is in a statistical tie with its previous four observations; however, longer-term data shows a shallow downward trend.

(Original air-date: 8/23/24)