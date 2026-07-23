Migrant Education in Our Community with Ivelisse Dunham | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Ivelisse Dunham of Lehigh - PA Migrant Education to explore what the organization really does and the families and hope behind the work. Ivelisse shares how her experiences impact her view of the work and her journey to this role.

They talk about the spark behind the program, which is available across the state and country, and explain who's eligible for assistance, as well as how community members can support the cause.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/23/26)

