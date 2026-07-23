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Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Migrant Education in Our Community with Ivelisse Dunham | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Ivelisse Dunham of Lehigh - PA Migrant Education to explore what the organization really does and the families and hope behind the work. Ivelisse shares how her experiences impact her view of the work and her journey to this role.

They talk about the spark behind the program, which is available across the state and country, and explain who's eligible for assistance, as well as how community members can support the cause.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/23/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Ivelisse DunhamMigrant EducationYouth
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
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