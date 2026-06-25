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Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

The Energy Beyond the First Whistle with Curt Mosel and Miguel Perez-Soto | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:20 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer of ArtsQuest, and Miguel Perez-Soto, ArtsQuest Performing Arts Board member and SoccerFest consultant, to talk about their blow-out celebration of the World Cup at the SteelStacks campus.

Curt and Miguel share the beauty of so many cultures from around the world coming together to share 90 minutes together and the endless offerings taking place during the tournament.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 6/25/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Curt MoselMiguel Perez-SotoSoccerFestArtsQuestcultureSports
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
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