Celebrating Our History, Heritage, and Relationships with Janine Santoro and Mayor J. William Reynolds | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Janine Santoro, Director of Equity and Inclusion for the City of Bethlehem, and Mayor J. William Reynolds to talk about the city's upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month events. They talk about the Sister City Celebration and Flag Raising with Patillas, Puerto Rico, the process of adding Patillas to our list of sister cities, and how the new relationship creates a cultural connection for residents.

They also discuss Bethlehem's recent UNESCO World Heritage designation, and Mayor Reynolds talks about the value of this recognition, as well as the idea that bringing people together makes good things happen.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/22/24)