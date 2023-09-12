PSO's Paul Chou, Mayor Matt Tuerk, and 'Pedro y el Lobo' | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Paul Chou, Musical Director for the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk to talk about the upcoming Spanish-language performance of Peter and the Wolf (Pedro y el Lobo), taking place Oct. 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown.

Another performance will also be held at the Sept. 16 Hispanic Heritage celebration at Touchstone Theatre.

They also talk about Paul and Mayor Tuerk's connections to music, the mayor's narration of the performance, as well as how children and families can watch the October show for free.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)