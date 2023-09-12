© 2023
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

PSO's Paul Chou, Mayor Matt Tuerk, and 'Pedro y el Lobo' | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Paul Chou, Musical Director for the Pennsylvania Sinfonia Orchestra and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk to talk about the upcoming Spanish-language performance of Peter and the Wolf (Pedro y el Lobo), taking place Oct. 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Allentown.

Another performance will also be held at the Sept. 16 Hispanic Heritage celebration at Touchstone Theatre.

They also talk about Paul and Mayor Tuerk's connections to music, the mayor's narration of the performance, as well as how children and families can watch the October show for free.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/11/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Paul ChouMatt TuerkPedro y el LoboPeter and the WolfPennsylvania Sinfonia OrchestraMayorMusicmusicalHispanic Heritage celebrationDiversityAllentown
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
