State Rep. Steve Samuelson, Glorilex Vasquez, and Serving the Local Community | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes State Rep. Steve Samuelson, D-135 and Constituent Services Advisor Glorilex Vasquez for a conversation about business in Harrisburg, the state budget, as well as the range of resources and constituent services available at Rep. Samuelson's office in Bethlehem.

These services include everything from driver's license matters to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, heating and water assistance, proclamations and more.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/27/23)