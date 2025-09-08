© 2025
At the Movies

Jaws | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Jaws
It’s rare in a movie that a director gets everything right. With “Jaws,” director Steven Spielberg does just that. The 50th anniversary re-release is worth checking out for the performances of Roy Scheider (police chief), Robert Shaw (Quint, the shark hunter) and Richard Dreyfuss (marine biologist). And the shark is still scary. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Horror, Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/8/25)

At the Movies Jaws 50th AnniversarySteven Spielbergthriller-horrorMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
