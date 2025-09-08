Jaws | At the Movies

It’s rare in a movie that a director gets everything right. With “Jaws,” director Steven Spielberg does just that. The 50th anniversary re-release is worth checking out for the performances of Roy Scheider (police chief), Robert Shaw (Quint, the shark hunter) and Richard Dreyfuss (marine biologist). And the shark is still scary. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Horror, Thriller.

