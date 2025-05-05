© 2025
At the Movies

Sinners | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:46 PM EDT
Sinners
/
IMDb

“Sinners” reunites director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) with not one but two Michael B. Jordan, who plays the dual role of twins Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore, Chicago bootlegger brothers who team up with Sammie (Miles Caton), a talented young African-American musician, to open a juke joint in the 1932-era Louisiana Delta. The joint is jumpin’ until three unwanted patrons show up. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Horror, Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
