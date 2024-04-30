The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare | At the Movies

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is based on a covert British military force authorized by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The movie follows the special operations soldiers on a top-secret mission to neutralize Nazi Germany’s U-boats during World War II. Guy Ritchie directs Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, said to be the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s Agent 007 James Bond. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Drama, War film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/29/24)