Kung Fu Panda 4 | At the Movies

The animation feature film, “Kung Fu Panda 4,” again stars that lovable giant panda named Po (voiced by Jack Black), a martial-arts expert and Dragon Warrior. Po is joined in the battles by Zhen (Awkwafina), a fox, also skilled in martial arts. The voice talent includes Dustin Hoffman, Viola Davis, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 3/18/24)