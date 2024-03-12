Dune: Part Two | At the Movies

“Dune: Part Two,” based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, “Dune,” continues the saga of “Dune Part One,” released in 2021. Denis Villeneuve directs the films. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) teams up with Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen warrior, to wrest control of the desert planet Arrakis from an empire that is mining sand for its valuable Spice. The cast includes Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Anya Taylor-Joy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Romance, Science-Fiction film.

