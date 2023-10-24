Dumb Money | At the Movies

“Dumb Money” is based on the true story of the GameStop retail chain during the Covid-19 pandemic when investors bet against the GameStop chain and its stock. On Wall Street it’s called short-selling. However, Keith Gill, aka “Roaring Kitty,” a stock market tipster, urged a buy on GameStop stock. The ensemble cast includes Paul Dano (as Keith Gill) and Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen and Allentown’s Dane DeHaan. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Comedy, Drama

(Original air-date: 10/23/23)