At the Movies

Fast X | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
Contributed photo
/
Universal Studios

Fast X is the 10th movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic “Dom” Toretto, this time to face a family's feud against Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes.

Along for the ride is a huge cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Statham, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure crime film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/29/23)

Tags
At the Movies Fast XVin DieselThe Fast and FuriousMichelle RodriguezCharlize TheronLudacrisTyrese GibsonJohn CenaBrie Larsonaction-adventureCrimeMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
