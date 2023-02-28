Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | At the Movies

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, as is Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Also starring: Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang). They enter the Quantum Realm to battle Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the 31st movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction action adventure film.

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)