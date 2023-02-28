© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST
blf1535_trl_comp_fin_v0014_d2c78c70.jpeg
Contributed photo
/
Disney

Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, as is Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Also starring: Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang). They enter the Quantum Realm to battle Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the 31st movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction action adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)

Tags
At the Movies SuperheroesMarvel Cinematic Universescience fictionaction-adventureMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content