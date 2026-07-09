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Active Lehigh Valley

"Madness On Wheels" with Gary Thornton | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Gary Thornton, Executive Director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, to learn more about the unique, world-class velodrome bringing track cycling races to the Lehigh Valley.

Gary talks about the amazing athletes people can watch and the different types of races that take place at the facility, including some that many people have never seen before, and he shares the organization's focus on riding, not just racing.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/9/26)

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Active Lehigh Valley Gary ThorntonValley Preferred Cycling Centertrack cyclingTrexlertown
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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