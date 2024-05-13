"Every Step Counts" with Michele Stanten | Active LV

Walkers are athletes too.

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott and his guest Michele Stanten, a walking coach, certified fitness instructor, and author, emphasize that point. Michele explains how walking can be the most accessible exercise and can still have a lot of the same benefits as other activities.

They discuss the idea that we have so many opportunities throughout the day to get up and moving, and how walking can be either a leisurely activity or a vigorous, challenging exercise.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/9/24)