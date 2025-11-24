"It's Not I, But We" with Jeff Tkach and Darlene Pors | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with Jeff Tkach, CEO of the Rodale Institute, to talk about their groundbreaking work in organic and regenerative agriculture. Jeff talks about how Rodale positively impacts the region, the partnerships that go into their work, and the moment he realized he's exactly where he should be.

Then, Laurie talks with Darlene Pors, this year's Philanthropist of the Year award-winner from the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's Women United. Darlene shares how her childhood inspired her to give back, the values she brings into her work, and what she sees for the Lehigh Valley's future.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/24/25)

