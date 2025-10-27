© 2025
A Closer Look

"My Job Is to Help Them Succeed" with Scott Stevenson and Dianne Pagano Manges | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett welcomes Scott Stevenson, President and CEO of Phoebe Ministries, to explore how he combined his family's common path in healthcare with a logical path in accounting. Scott shares how his leadership style has evolved and the value of partnerships.

Then, Laurie Hackett is joined by Dianne Pagano Manges, Senior Investment Advisor with Truist Foundations and Endowments, to explore her belief in the Lehigh Valley's nonprofit sector. Dianne shares some of the mentors that impacted her and her experience serving as a mentor.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/27/25)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
