New Beginnings, New Opportunities: Bloom for Women's Carol Andersen and Moravian's Dr. Chris Hunt | A Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins by sitting down with Carol Andersen, CEO of Bloom for Women, which helps, empowers, and employs women survivors of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Laurie and Carol talk about how Bloom for Women was established, the My Sister's Closet and My Little Flower clothing boutique, as well as how Carol draws inspiration from the women who pass through her organization.

Then, Laurie welcomes Dr. Chris Hunt, Vice President and Dean for Equity and Inclusion at Moravian University to talk about the Black & Latino Male College Readiness Program of the Lehigh Valley at Moravian University.

They talk about how the program - now in its second year - was established to fill a need in the community, providing young Black and Latino men with guidance, resources and "models of excellence" as they prepare for college.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/29/23)