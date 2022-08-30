© 2022
A Closer Look

Phantoms Charities' Rob Brooks, and the Community School's Rebecca Bodnar and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

Published August 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Rebecca Bodnar (left), Jill Wheeler (center) and Laurie Hackett (right)

﻿Laurie Hackett welcomes Rob Brooks, chair of Phantoms Charities and co-owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to talk about the charity’s mission, its focus on youth health and fitness, the signature Sled Hockey program and more.

﻿Then, Laurie speaks with Rebecca Bodnar, Central Elementary School and Jill Wheeler, City Center Allentown who partner together on the Community School at Central Elementary. Together, they chat about the role of a community school, its new playground project, collaborations with fellow nonprofits, as well as Rebecca and Jill’s personal inspirations.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/29/22)

A Closer Look Rob Brooks Rebecca BodnarJill WheelerPhantoms CharitiesLehigh Valley Phantomssled hockeyyouth health and fitnessCommunity School at Central ElementaryCity Center AllentownAllentown School DistrictCentral Elementary SchoolUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyStudentsnonprofits
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
