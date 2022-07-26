© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CloserLook3k.png
A Closer Look

The Literacy Center's Margaret McConnell and The Children's Home's Anita Paukovits | A Closer Look

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
ACL7-25-1.jpg
1 of 2  — ACL7-25-1.jpg
ACL7-25-2.jpg
2 of 2  — ACL7-25-2.jpg

Laurie Hackett welcomes Margaret McConnell, Board Vice President of The Literacy Center to take a closer look at the organization, as well as their programs which have helped struggling Lehigh Valley residents empower themselves through community-based adult literacy education since 1977.

Then Laurie sits down with Anita Paukovits, Executive Director and President of The Children's Home of Easton, who talks about this nonprofit's mission to guide, support, and encourage children to believe in their own self-worth and reach their full potential.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)

Tags

A Closer Look Margaret McConnellAnita PaukovitsThe Literacy CenterThe Children's Home of Eastoncommunity resourceliteracy educationChildrenself-worthempowermentnonprofitsLehigh Valley
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content