Sam Searles | WHYY

Sam Searles covers gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

Prior to joining WHYY, Searles was an on-air reporter for Suffolk University/New England Cable News and a contributor to Framingham Source, a news site covering Framingham, Massachusetts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a broadcast concentration from Suffolk University.

When she’s not reporting, she loves the performing arts, gardening, and getting her dog out of trouble.