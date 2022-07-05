Sam Searles | WHYY
Sam Searles covers gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.
Prior to joining WHYY, Searles was an on-air reporter for Suffolk University/New England Cable News and a contributor to Framingham Source, a news site covering Framingham, Massachusetts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a broadcast concentration from Suffolk University.
When she’s not reporting, she loves the performing arts, gardening, and getting her dog out of trouble.
Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans and Pennsylvania State Senator Art Haywood are pushing for the state to pass of a “Red Flag Law”. The new federal gun law passed last week gives states like Pennsylvania an incentive to do so. WHYY's Sam Searles has more.