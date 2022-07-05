© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
samantha-searles-headshot-e1652294508623-214x214.jpg

Sam Searles | WHYY

Sam Searles covers gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.

Prior to joining WHYY, Searles was an on-air reporter for Suffolk University/New England Cable News and a contributor to Framingham Source, a news site covering Framingham, Massachusetts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a broadcast concentration from Suffolk University.

When she’s not reporting, she loves the performing arts, gardening, and getting her dog out of trouble.