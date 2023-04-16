A Mother’s Fight to Review PA’s Stand Your Ground Law and Reopen Donae Cooper’s Case

Controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws have existed in the United States since 2005. Pennsylvania adopted their own rules in 2011. In essence, the law allows gun owners the right to protect their property with a gun.

Last year, 20-year-old Donae Cooper was killed during an argument in Tioga by a man she’d been dating for less than a month. Donnie, as she was affectionately known, was shot from the back and the man who killed her was not charged.

WHYY’s Gun Violence Prevention Reporter Sam Searles spoke with Donae’s mother.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/6/23)