WHYY Regional News

A Mother’s Fight to Review PA’s Stand Your Ground Law and Reopen Donae Cooper’s Case

By Sam Searles | WHYY
Published April 16, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT
Donna Cooper is advocating for Pennsylvania's 'Stand Your Ground' laws, sometimes known as 'Castle' or 'Shoot First' laws, to be changed. Her daughter, Donnae Cooper, was shot in 2022. The shooter faced no charges due to Stand Your Ground rules.

Controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws have existed in the United States since 2005. Pennsylvania adopted their own rules in 2011. In essence, the law allows gun owners the right to protect their property with a gun.

Last year, 20-year-old Donae Cooper was killed during an argument in Tioga by a man she’d been dating for less than a month. Donnie, as she was affectionately known, was shot from the back and the man who killed her was not charged.

WHYY’s Gun Violence Prevention Reporter Sam Searles spoke with Donae’s mother.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/6/23)

