Patrick Mulcahy
Patrick is the Producing Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and he presents facts, trivia and behind-the-scenes information about the famous playwright, his performances, the festival and more on Shakespearean Insights.
Patrick Mulcahy describes how the different ages of drama, from Shakespeare's time to the current day, brought its own examination of the stuff of life and the obstacles to the pursuit of happiness.
Patrick Mulcahy talks about iambic pentameter, the form of Shakespeare’s verse in his plays and sonnets, and how it is actually more simple and intuitive than it may first appear.
Patrick Mulcahy talks about how actors in Shakespeare's time received their roles, and why having a strong memory was so important.
Patrick Mulcahy talks about how two Shakespeare's Shakespeare's first collection of plays, the First Folio, came to be published, which shared classics like Macbeth, Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors and more with the world.
Patrick Mulcahy talks about Shakespeare's will and how the English writer decided to divide up his estate, including some more...unusual items given to his wife.
Patrick Mulcahy talks about why Shakespeare's performances back in the day featured a lack of female actors, and why it took until almost 50 years after his death for women to first appear on the English stage.