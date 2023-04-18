Abbey Lamb | WHYY
Abbey Lamb is WHYY News’ assignment editor. A Midwest native and graduate of the University of Missouri, she joins WHYY after spending five years at ABC 17 News in Columbia, Missouri. Abbey is passionate about storytelling, current events, and fact-finding.
A lover of obscure pop-culture references, she can usually be found talking very loudly about the most recent television or movie release.
-
A Pennsylvania candy maker is being accused of ignoring warnings of a gas leak at its chocolate factory in West Reading. That’s according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. WHYY’s Abbey Lamb has details.