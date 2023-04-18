© 2023
abbey-lamb-214x214.jpg

Abbey Lamb | WHYY

Abbey Lamb is WHYY News’ assignment editor. A Midwest native and graduate of the University of Missouri, she joins WHYY after spending five years at ABC 17 News in Columbia, Missouri. Abbey is passionate about storytelling, current events, and fact-finding.

A lover of obscure pop-culture references, she can usually be found talking very loudly about the most recent television or movie release.