‘They Risk It.’ Expecting Mothers in Rural PA Have Trouble Finding Care in Growing Maternity Health Deserts
More than 190,000 people in Pennsylvania live in what are known as “maternal care deserts.” These are areas that have a significant shortage or lack of maternal health services.
Some maternal health experts are concerned about how poor access to reproductive health in remote communities can impact mothers and their babies. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more.
Read the full story here.
(Original air-date: 4/11/23)