Gov. Wolf Calls Special Session Focused on Allowing Childhood Sexual Abuse Victims to Sue their Abusers

By Brett Sholtis | WITF
Published January 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
State lawmakers will meet on Monday for a special session, ordered by Gov. Wolf, to consider giving victims of childhood sexual abuse a chance to sue their abusers – even if the abuse happened beyond the legal statute of limitations.

WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, this legislation has failed in the past, but this time around there is one big difference.

(Original air-date: 1/6/23)

Brett Sholtis | WITF
