PA State News

Oz, Fetterman’s Shifting Positions on Fracking Try to Match Voters in Senate Race

By Reid Frazier
Published October 30, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT
1024px-Hydraulic_Fracturing_Marcellus_Shale.jpg
US Geological Survey
/
Wikimedia Commons
A hydraulic fracturing operation at a Marcellus Shale well.

Fracking has become an issue in the U.S. Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. At one time, each has criticized fracking, but now they both support it.

For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports politicians in the state often calibrate their views on fracking based on how voters see the issue.

Read the full story at: https://www.alleghenyfront.org/fracking-john-fetterman-dr-mehmet-oz-pennsylvania-senate-race/

(Original air-date: 10/27/22)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
