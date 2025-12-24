Who's piloting the drug boats the Trump administration is bombing?

The traffickers who transport cocaine to the U.S. from Colombia in high-speed boats can make up to $100,000 a day. Even as the Trump administration has blown these boats out of the water, these pilots say the pay is so high that they’ll keep transporting the drugs.

Juan Forero, Wall Street Journal South America bureau chief, spoke to crew members on these boats.

