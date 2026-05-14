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Wildlands Conservancy – Wild Mushroom Foray

Wildlands Conservancy – Wild Mushroom Foray

Embark on an exciting Wild Mushroom Foray at Minsi Lake, led by Wildlands Conservancy’s, Veronica Rosenberger! This guided adventure invites you to explore the fascinating world of fungi, perfect for beginners and seasoned foragers alike.

During this hands-on program, you’ll learn how to search for, collect, and identify wild mushrooms while uncovering key tips on fungi safety, identifying look-alike species, sustainable harvesting, and resources to continue your foraging journey.

Be sure to bring a collection bag or basket to gather your finds. Space is limited, and registration is required.

This program is provided free of charge thanks to funding from Northampton County. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the wonders of wild mushrooms! Please register online.

Questions: Nicole Landis at Nlandis@wildlandspa.org

Minsi Lake Wilderness Area- West Shore Access
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wildlands Conservancy
610-965-4397 ext. 136
bswayser@wildlandspa.org
https://www.wildlandspa.org
Minsi Lake Wilderness Area- West Shore Access
49 Blue Mountain Dr.
Bangor, Pennsylvania 18013
610-965-4397
Nlandis@wildlandspa.org
https://engage.wildlandspa.org/calendar/event/375