Wildlands Conservancy - Get Out! For Wellness: Sherwood Forest Preserve

Join us for a scenic afternoon hike at the Sherwood Forest Preserve, located at 1110–1200 Sherwood Forest Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, on May 16 from 1:00–3:00 PM. This 2-hour, 1.4-mile (or longer) guided hike explores a 175-acre preserve acquired in 2007 and maintained by Jackson Township, Monroe County. The site is popular with hunters and hunting dog training; pheasant hunting hours end at noon, which is why our hike begins at 1:00 PM.

We’ll start with a steep incline on a woods road leading to a scenic lookout at 1,125 feet above sea level, offering views of Wind Gap and a bench for a well-earned rest. From there, we’ll continue along single-track forest trails, walk beside a large field, and pass several historic stone walls. For those interested in additional walking, we can cross the road to explore more fields and enjoy a surprising vista. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been actively restoring this area by removing invasive Japanese barberry and oriental bittersweet, enhancing native habitat along our route.

This event is appropriate for all ages. Please bring water, snacks, and insect repellent. Dress in layers, wear pants you can tuck into socks, comfortable shoes, and sunscreen. Hiking poles are recommended; Wildlands will have poles available to borrow. Leashed dogs are welcome. Please note that no bathrooms are available at the parking area.

GPS: 40.968270, -75.355488

Parking: Park head-on in the main lot; additional parking is available to the left and behind/below the main area (likely the site of an old barn).

This program is free and is part of the Get Out! For Wellness series and is funded by Jefferson + LVHN Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Please register online.

Questions? Contact Nicole Landis, Nlandis@wildlandspa.org