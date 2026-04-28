A high-energy business + community event with vendors, a live podcast panel, breakouts, and networking, built for real connections.

The Entrepreneurs’ Club Reunion Presented By: McKinney Media brings founders, creatives, professionals, and rising leaders together for a half-day experience focused on connection, visibility, and momentum.

Hosted by McKinney Media and The Entrepreneurs Club, this event is designed to go beyond random networking and create a space where people can build real relationships, discover opportunities, and leave with something meaningful.

This experience will feature:

Curated Vendor Marketplace

Shop, explore, and discover local brands, businesses, and community partners.

Live Panel / Podcast Experience

Enjoy a panel of industry leaders from The Entrepreneurs’ Club Podcast Season 1 along with an exclusive Season 2 trailer reveal.

Breakout Sessions

Practical, interactive, and community-driven sessions designed to spark learning, conversation, and actionable takeaways.

Open Networking

Meet new people, reconnect with familiar faces, build authentic relationships, and create opportunities across industries.

Guests will also enjoy refreshments and light bites throughout the event.

With 100+ attendees expected and room to grow, the vibe is elevated but welcoming, with business casual energy, intentional conversation, and an environment built for learning, discovery, visibility, and community.

What to Expect

A structured event flow, not random networking

Real opportunities to meet collaborators, clients, and community

Brands and vendors worth discovering

Conversations and takeaways you can actually use after you leave

Attire

Business casual recommended

🎧 Listen to the podcast: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/cartermckinney

🌐 Learn more about our events: www.mckinneymedia.co/events