The Entrepreneurs' Club Reunion Presented by McKinney Media
The Entrepreneurs' Club Reunion Presented by McKinney Media
A high-energy business + community event with vendors, a live podcast panel, breakouts, and networking, built for real connections.
The Entrepreneurs’ Club Reunion Presented By: McKinney Media brings founders, creatives, professionals, and rising leaders together for a half-day experience focused on connection, visibility, and momentum.
Hosted by McKinney Media and The Entrepreneurs Club, this event is designed to go beyond random networking and create a space where people can build real relationships, discover opportunities, and leave with something meaningful.
This experience will feature:
Curated Vendor Marketplace
Shop, explore, and discover local brands, businesses, and community partners.
Live Panel / Podcast Experience
Enjoy a panel of industry leaders from The Entrepreneurs’ Club Podcast Season 1 along with an exclusive Season 2 trailer reveal.
Breakout Sessions
Practical, interactive, and community-driven sessions designed to spark learning, conversation, and actionable takeaways.
Open Networking
Meet new people, reconnect with familiar faces, build authentic relationships, and create opportunities across industries.
Guests will also enjoy refreshments and light bites throughout the event.
With 100+ attendees expected and room to grow, the vibe is elevated but welcoming, with business casual energy, intentional conversation, and an environment built for learning, discovery, visibility, and community.
What to Expect
A structured event flow, not random networking
Real opportunities to meet collaborators, clients, and community
Brands and vendors worth discovering
Conversations and takeaways you can actually use after you leave
Attire
Business casual recommended
🎧 Listen to the podcast: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/cartermckinney
🌐 Learn more about our events: www.mckinneymedia.co/events