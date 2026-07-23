Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents High School Musical 2, Jr.
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presents High School Musical 2, Jr.
WDIY is pleased to offer program support for Pennsylvania Youth Theatre presenting High School Musical 2, Jr. at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem.
The performance is Friday, August 14 at 3 PM.
Tickets are $14 with fees.
For more information, visit tix.com/ticket-sales/123pyt/745.
The Charles A. Brown Ice
Tickets are $14 with fees.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
610-332-1400
The Charles A. Brown Ice
56 River St.Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18018