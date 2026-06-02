Life Drawing with Amanda Auble

Life Drawing returns to @artsgarageac with Amanda Auble. Join a supportive artist community as we explore the human form together. All levels are welcome to join: beginners to experienced artists, working in any style or medium.

Sessions will work from a nude model with poses ranging from 1-minute to 10-30 minutes.

Please bring your own drawing materials. The Noyes will have drawing boards and easels available. This is not an instructed class.

*Please arrive by 5:45pm for set up; session begins at 6pm.

*Parking in lot is $4 and street parking is available

*$20 paid at the door either Cash or Venmo