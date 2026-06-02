Life Drawing with Amanda Auble
Life Drawing with Amanda Auble
Life Drawing returns to @artsgarageac with Amanda Auble. Join a supportive artist community as we explore the human form together. All levels are welcome to join: beginners to experienced artists, working in any style or medium.
Sessions will work from a nude model with poses ranging from 1-minute to 10-30 minutes.
Please bring your own drawing materials. The Noyes will have drawing boards and easels available. This is not an instructed class.
*Please arrive by 5:45pm for set up; session begins at 6pm.
*Parking in lot is $4 and street parking is available
*$20 paid at the door either Cash or Venmo
Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Noyes Arts Garage
6096263805
Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
2200 Fairmount AveAtlantic City, New Jersey 08401
609-626-3805
sarah.lacy@stockton.edu