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Life Drawing with Amanda Auble

Life Drawing with Amanda Auble

Life Drawing returns to @artsgarageac with Amanda Auble. Join a supportive artist community as we explore the human form together. All levels are welcome to join: beginners to experienced artists, working in any style or medium.

Sessions will work from a nude model with poses ranging from 1-minute to 10-30 minutes.

Please bring your own drawing materials. The Noyes will have drawing boards and easels available. This is not an instructed class.

*Please arrive by 5:45pm for set up; session begins at 6pm.

*Parking in lot is $4 and street parking is available

*$20 paid at the door either Cash or Venmo

Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
$20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Noyes Arts Garage
6096263805
https://noyesmuseum.org/
Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
2200 Fairmount Ave
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
609-626-3805
sarah.lacy@stockton.edu
www.noyesmuseum.org