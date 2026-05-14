A Tapestry of Movement & Artistic Excellence as DANCE QUILT takes the stage!
A Tapestry of Movement & Artistic Excellence as DANCE QUILT takes the stage!
Evening performances May 8 & 9 at 7 PM. Matinee performance May 9 at 2 PM.
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8-$14
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org
Artist Group Info
agillette@charterarts.org
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd StreetBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org