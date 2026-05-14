© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚

A Tapestry of Movement & Artistic Excellence as DANCE QUILT takes the stage!

A Tapestry of Movement & Artistic Excellence as DANCE QUILT takes the stage!

Evening performances May 8 & 9 at 7 PM. Matinee performance May 9 at 2 PM.

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
$8-$14
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org
www.CharterArts.org

Artist Group Info

agillette@charterarts.org
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
321 East 3rd Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
6108682971
communications@charterarts.org
www.CharterArts.org