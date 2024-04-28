Sunday Puzzle: Rearrange and match the clues

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two six-letter words. Reverse the order of the middle four letters of the first word to get the second.

Example: President Ford / Gave an angry look --> GERALD/GLARED

1. Basement / Person using a telephone

2. Middle number in a series of ordered numbers / Damsel

3. Talked on and on / Hoist on one's own

4. Walk around to guard, as police do / Doorway

5. Person asking for money or food / Supermarket worker at the end of checkout

6. Like fruits such as oranges and tangerines / Actor Tony of "Some Like It Hot"

7. Feminine hygiene product / Fellow who's in the leading position (2 words)

8. Pay attention / Allows to enter (2 words)

9. Give money for a purchase in advance / Thin and dry

10. Framework for supporting climbing plants / People who work a farm

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Think of a a major American corporation of the past (two words, 15 letters altogether.) Change the last three letters in the second word and you'll name something that will occur later this year. What is it?

Challenge answer: General electric, General election

Winner: Aaron Lukas of North Potomac, MD

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Think of a famous male singer of the past with two A's in his name. Drop both A's and the remaining letters can be rearranged to name a popular make of automobile. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 2nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.