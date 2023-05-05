A near-death experience, a tabloid frenzy and one woman's plan to reclaim her story

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode DIY

When Kate Stone was gored by a stag in 2013, tabloids made the story about her transgender identity. So she set a goal: to change how the press writes about transgender people.

About Kate Stone

Kate Stone is a physicist and engineer who founded the company Novalia, which has developed products using "Interactive Printed Media." In addition to her work with Novalia, Stone is a member of the Editors Code of Practice committee, which sets a code of standards that voluntarily subscribing newspaper and magazine industry members pledge to accept. After moving to Australia and herding sheep, she returned to England and began her studies in electronics at Salford University. She was then recruited to do her Ph.D. work in physics at Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory. She now resides in Los Angeles, California.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

