The 2022 Berks Jazz Fest with John Ernesto: Part II

WDIY | By John Dodds
Published March 26, 2022 at 2:16 AM EDT
John Dodds stands next to John Ernesto while holding a sign that says, "WDIY 88.1 Lehigh Valley Public Radio NPR."
John Dodds (left) with John Ernesto (right)

Host John Dodds welcomes John Ernesto, General Manager of the Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, for another update on the upcoming 2022 festival, taking place April 1-10 in venues throughout Reading, PA. They talk about some of the Jazz Fest events and musicians being presented by WDIY including Erich Cawalla, The Royal Scam and Reading Pops Orchestra, Joey DeFrancesco and more.

The festival's full schedule is available at their website.

(Original air-date: 3/1/22)

John Dodds
John developed his passion for radio listening to the early Offshore Radio stations floating off the Essex Coast of England In the 1960’s and the BBC when he started to grow up a bit. His interest in Jazz stemmed from frequent visits to jazz bars, pubs and clubs in London in his teens, and cities in the U.S these days whenever he can. This has helped shape his love of all forms of jazz. He hosts Doodlin on Tuesday evenings, rotating with Mo Noretsky as well as sitting in on other jazz programs.
See stories by John Dodds
