The 2022 Berks Jazz Fest with John Ernesto: Part II

Host John Dodds welcomes John Ernesto, General Manager of the Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, for another update on the upcoming 2022 festival, taking place April 1-10 in venues throughout Reading, PA. They talk about some of the Jazz Fest events and musicians being presented by WDIY including Erich Cawalla, The Royal Scam and Reading Pops Orchestra, Joey DeFrancesco and more.

The festival's full schedule is available at their website.

(Original air-date: 3/1/22)