Host John Dodds talks with John Ernesto, Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest General Manager, about what's in store for the 2022 festival, coming to Reading, PA for ten days starting April 1st. This year will be the festival's 31st year and features performances by Béla Fleck, Jake Shimabukuro, Patti Austin, David Sanborn, and more.

The festival's full schedule is available at their website.

(Original air-date: 1/27/2022)