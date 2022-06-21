After Philly Gun Arrest During 2020 Election, Joshua Macias Convened with Proud Boys Leaders on Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two years ago, during the 2020 election count, two men packed guns into a Hummer and drove from Virginia to Philadelphia, allegedly to disrupt the vote count happening inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They were arrested on weapons charges.

New evidence released last week show one of them, Joshua Macias, may have been part of the inner circle that organized the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports.

(Original air-date: 6/21/22)