On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Rudy Adrian. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Along the Coppermine Ridge on Spotted Peccary Music. You will also hear new music by Richard Sage on Driftworks.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 26, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (November 19, show #1529) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

