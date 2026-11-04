WDIY 88.1 FM Named Community Champion

WDIY 88.1 FM has been named a Community Champion by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Lehigh Valley Chapter, recognizing the nonprofit public radio station’s longstanding commitment to amplifying local organizations, strengthening community connections, and providing a trusted platform for the people and issues shaping the Greater Lehigh Valley.

WDIY will receive the award at the Cheers to 40 Years event on November 19, 2026.

For more than 30 years, WDIY has served the region as a source of independent music, trusted news, and locally produced programming, and as a communications partner for nonprofit organizations, arts and cultural institutions, community leaders, advocates, and residents.

In the last fiscal year alone, WDIY provided approximately $300,000 in in-kind promotional support to nonprofit organizations, helping them raise awareness of programs, services, performances, events, and community resources while preserving limited dollars for their missions.

The station also produces more than 25 locally focused community affairs programs, podcasts, and features, regularly creating space for conversations about housing, hunger, health, education, the arts, economic opportunity, youth engagement, and other issues affecting residents across the region.

“This award is especially meaningful because community is at the center of everything WDIY does,” said Margaret McConnell, Executive Director of WDIY.

“We are proud to use our airwaves and platforms to lift up their voices and help connect people with the information, resources, and organizations that make the Lehigh Valley stronger.”

WDIY frequently provides nonprofit leaders with an opportunity to speak directly to residents during critical moments. Recent programming has addressed the impact of changes to SNAP benefits, including a bilingual English- and Spanish-language interview, as well as conversations with organizations including New Bethany and Community Action Lehigh Valley about food insecurity, housing instability, poverty, and increasing demand for nonprofit services.

The station also plays a significant role in supporting the region’s arts and cultural community. Programs such as Lehigh Valley Arts Salon regularly showcase local artists, performers, venues, and cultural organizations, helping strengthen the quality of life and cultural vitality of the region.

Approximately 90 volunteer on-air hosts contribute their time and talent to creating locally produced programming. Youth-focused programs such as Teen Scientist and Teen Money Matters give young people the opportunity to develop skills in interviewing, broadcasting, journalism, financial literacy, and STEM communication.

“At WDIY, being a community radio station means much more than broadcasting,” McConnell added. “It means sharing our platform, building partnerships, creating opportunities for people to be heard, and making sure important community conversations have a place to happen.”

The Community Champion recognition reflects WDIY’s continued commitment to connecting nonprofit organizations, cultural institutions, volunteers, donors, community leaders, and residents through meaningful local media.

